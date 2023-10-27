Springfield, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and Representative Adam Neimerg (R-Teutopolis) introduced legislation to try and curb ongoing problems with I-70 in Teutopolis.

The bill would require the Illinois Department of Transportation to have better communication with companies like Google and Apple, so when construction projects begin, the companies show the proper detours on navigation apps.

This legislation comes after a summer with numerous accidents on the I-70 Corridor near Effingham. A gas tanker crashed and leaked anhydrous ammonia on Route 40 near Teutopolis after the truck was rerouted from the interstate due to a second accident. Five people were killed, and a large section of the town of Teutopolis needed to be evacuated.

This interview aired on October, 15th, 2023.