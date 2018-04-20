McCann: Rauner is a “pathological liar”

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A downstate, pro-labor Republican is ditching his party banner for a chance to block incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner’s path to re-election.

State Senator Sam McCann (R-Plainview) made his campaign plans official on Thursday with a three-minute long campaign video that borrowed near-identical themes from Representative Jeanne Ives’ (R-Wheaton) primary campaign.

McCann’s campaign video tied Rauner to “Chicago Democrats” and blamed the governor for a tax increase that he vetoed last summer. Speaking directly into the camera with a bust of Abraham Lincoln behind him, McCann said, “Rauner’s failure of leadership has led to the progressives’ dream of having a state that attacks our religious liberty and allows taxpayer funded abortion on demand.”

Rauner’s only audible appearance in McCann’s video is in Spanish. “Buenos dias,” the governor says in a clip that appears to have first aired on Fox News. As the narrator, McCann chimes in, “Law and order have vanished in the last four years under Rauner. Sanctuary for illegal immigrants and attacks on our second amendment rights are what we have now, thanks to Rauner and Chicago Democrats.”

Rauner recently vetoed the Gun Dealer Licensing Act, calling it onerous to small gun stores. In his veto message, he questioned the decision to create a state-level regulation when one already exists at the federal level. A push to override his veto appears to have stalled in the Senate, even as other unfinished gun control measures gain momentum in the legislature.

Two days after narrowly surviving a primary election challenge, Rauner sought to clarify his position on immigration.

“Legal immigration generally is a good thing,” Rauner said at a March campaign stop in Springfield. “I support legal immigration. We need to end illegal immigration. The bill that I signed is falsely being called a sanctuary bill. Illinois is not a sanctuary state.”

McCann’s bid for governor struck a nerve with the Rauner campaign and the Illinois Republican Party.

“Sam McCann’s professional and political careers have been devoted to serving himself,” Illinois GOP spokesman Aaron DeGroot wrote in a statement. “Whether it’s lying about serving in the Marines, dodging taxes on his failed business, or treating his campaign funds like a personal piggy bank, McCann will say or do anything just to make a buck.”

“I did take the oath,” McCann explained. “I took the oath in St. Louis at the MEPS processing station in St. Louis. I joined the Marine Corps right here in Springfield, Illinois, in 1989.They sent me down to St. Louis. I took my physical, signed my contract and took an oath. Before I could ship out to boot camp, I suffered a construction accident. After you are not physically fit to serve, the Marine Corps doesn’t want you anymore.”

Rauner campaign spokesman Will Allison said in an email that McCann was “a pawn being used by Democrats. Just check out the statements from J.B. Pritzker and Democratic Governors Association. Their joy about McCann is blatantly transparent.”

“I welcome another voice to the race for governor at this critical time for our state,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“Today, the nation’s most vulnerable incumbent saw his reelection chances dwindle even further,” said Sam Salustro, spokesman for the DGA. “Bruce Rauner is still reeling from a brutal primary and now he has to deal with an outright revolt from the right. Jeanne Ives voters now have another Republican to vote for in Sen. Sam McCann.”

Ives tells WCIA she has no plans to support McCann’s candidacy and reaffirmed her intention to support Rauner in November. In a series of conversations with elected officials who backed Ives in the primary, none of them said they would support McCann in the general election.

During his political career, McCann has taken upwards of $700 thousand from public and private sector union groups that oppose Rauner, according to public campaign records. The Illinois GOP highlighted those contributions to suggest McCann was seeking “a lucrative appointment from Pritzker or Madigan” in exchange for trying to “spoil the election.”

“Jeanne Ives, Sam McCann, and 48% of Bruce Rauner’s own party are in open revolt against his failed leadership,” Pritzker campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen responded. “Rauner can keep spewing desperate lies, but the only person he has to blame for this is himself.”

Democratic strategists still believe McCann’s presence in the race could hobble Rauner and complicate his efforts to make nice with a frustrated, fractured conservative base.

Three days before his campaign announcement, McCann reported a $50,000 campaign contribution from a Chicagoland trade union I.U.O.E Local 150. The same union endorsed Pritzker for governor and routinely spends money to assist Speaker Madigan’s political maneuvers.

Does this mean McCann cut a deal with Madigan or Pritzker, as the Rauner campaign suggests?

“Well, I haven’t…,” McCann trailed off before turning the question back to Rauner.

“So what about all of his billionaire friends? What about Ken Griffin, the richest man in Illinois giving him $20 million? Is he bought and paid for by Ken Griffin? Go back. Ask [Rauner] that question. Answer me with that question and then I will answer yours.”

Asked to clarify who was assisting his campaign, McCann said, “My allies are the people. The allies are the people. I know people all over the state. I am looking forward to get getting to know more people. Rauner is going to say all sorts of things. He lied about Jeanie Ives. He lied about me two years ago. He will continue to lie. He is a pathological liar. That’s all he knows.”

McCann says a “hard-working, independent candidate” would need a minimum of $5 million in his campaign bank account to compete in a race that could set a record for the most expensive governor’s race in American history. A paltry $192,000 sits in McCann’s Senate campaign committee. Those funds pale in comparison to Rauner and Pritzker’s campaign cash, both of whom have raised upwards of $75 million in this race.

Does McCann believe he can raise enough money and persuade enough voters to pull off an upset in November?

“People thought for nearly 5,000 years that the earth was flat and then finally one day they discover different,” he said. “I think it is a new day. It’s a new race. It’s a whole different set of circumstances.”