Ives: “We’ve got a fight going on”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Jeanne Ives may have lost her insurgent March primary battle against incumbent first term Governor Bruce Rauner, but she doesn’t intend to go down quietly — not without waging a war over the future of the state party apparatus first.

“We’ve got a fight going on,” Ives (R-Wheaton) said buoyantly on Wednesday, as she spoke about her plans to oust Rauner’s pick for the state party chairmanship, Tim Schneider.

“They want all controversy to go away, which would make sense from their standpoint,” Ives said with an air of defiance. “They are trying to pretend like there is a unified party and the truth is that they have dismissed the conservative voters who came out in droves to vote for me in the primary. They essentially want to have what looks like a unified party and not any controversy, but the truth is that we will not, our voices will be heard one way or the other.”

Representative David McSweeney (R-Barrington Hills) joined Ives in criticizing Schneider’s term atop the party.

“He is completely controlled,” McSweeney said. “There is no Illinois Republican Party. It is the Illinois Rauner party.

“ A lot of conservatives, including myself, believe that we need a new, real Republican party chairman who will draw a contrast with the Democrats.”

Ives and McSweeney are working publicly and privately to elect Mark Shaw, a local party operative and attorney from Lake Forest, to the state’s top party position. Ives says Shaw would introduce “fresh ideas” to a party at war with itself.

“One of the things I would like to see the party spend more time on is grass roots party development with actually working to work and train precinct committeemen,” Shaw said in a phone interview Wednesday night. “ We tend to have a lot of high priced consultants that the average candidate in the local race can’t afford in their campaign. How about helping them raising money so they can buy some signs, some cards, put together some basic social media presence and help them go door-to-door?”

The Illinois Republican Party, which currently receives most of its funding from Rauner, is poised to declare an initial — if not premature — victory on Thursday when the Illinois State Board of Elections “certifies” the election results from the State Central Committee contest. Sources close to the party and the Rauner campaign predict the final results will secure enough votes to guarantee a re-election victory for Chairman Schneider.

However, according to Matt Dietrich, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections, the certification process is more of a formality and bears no actual legal weight.

“If there is a dispute within the Republican party about the conduct of the county conventions, that will have to be litigated in court. We have nothing to do with rules and procedures within the parties,” Dietrich said in an email.

Shaw argues Thursday’s announcement party will make little difference in the outcome of his race, and says a judge will make the final determination. He says the party, even as a private entity, is “heavily regulated by the Illinois state election code.”

The party precinct committeemen and women from across the state nominate 18 leaders to fill out the State Central Committee. Those members, one from each from congressional district, are slated to gather on May 19th to appoint the party chair.

In a show of top-heavy unity, top GOP elected officials issued a grave joint letter to the members of that committee last week describing “what may be the most consequential election of our lifetimes in Illinois” this November, urging them to back Schneider for re-election in order to “ turn our state ‘Red’ as we approach the critical 2020 redistricting process.”

Party insiders anticipate the deciding vote could come down to the 15th district, where State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) won a close election race against incumbent committeeman Bob Winchester, a former aide to jailed ex-Governor George Ryan.

“I think it’s just time to unite the party,” Rose said Wednesday, refusing to say how he plans to vote. “That’s the end of this story. We need to move forward in a coordinated fashion in November and keep our eye on the objective which is not to fight each other, but to fight the Democrats.”

ILGOP Secretary Mike Bigger, who also serves as the State Central Committeeman for the 18th district, said his boss should get to keep his job.

“The primary is over and Governor Rauner is our nominee,” Bigger said through a spokesman. “Like Tim Schneider, I support Governor Rauner. And like me, the Governor supports Tim Schneider. Additionally so does the entire Republican Congressional delegation, all the Republican constitutional officer candidates as well as Leaders Brady and Durkin. If we want to talk about party unity, that’s where we can start.”

If Ives gets her way, party unity will have to wait for a judge’s gavel.

“I think it is going to be up to the courts to determine this in the end,” she said. “From what we were told, there was some inappropriate voting going on.”

“I don’t think that [Rose] will be certified as the winner of the 15th,” Shaw said. “It’s not totally clear who gets to make that decision. I do not agree that he is the winner of the 15th.”

Party bylaws provide very few specifics to determine the election process of the chair and its members.

Winchester hired corporate attorney Steve Boulton to challenge the voting procedures. Boulton works for Peraica and Associates, a firm with longstanding ties to conservative radio talk show host and political schemer Dan Proft.

Peraica and Proft, both strident tea party conservatives who have long yearned for a smaller state government, are hardly strangers to losing elections and then swiftly protesting the results.

Neither Proft nor Winchester returned messages seeking a comment for this story, but both are working to thwart Rose’s victory and elect Shaw to the party chair position.

While he may stand to benefit from Proft’s behind-the-scenes machinations, Shaw sought to distance himself from the provocative radio host on Wednesday, choosing rather to embrace an embattled governor — and the party’s top donor — in pursuit of his own narrow election win.

“I don’t really know Dan that well,” Shaw claimed. “I know he’s a radio personality. I’ve seen him at a few events.”

Operatives aligned with Rauner and Schneider have privately suggested Proft and Ives are backing Shaw’s candidacy to settle a political score from a bitter primary.

“If I’m such a big fan of Dan Proft, why did I have choice words with him?” Shaw said, referring to a December shouting match between the two men at a Republican event.

“He came in and gave a speech and I thought unfairly criticized precinct organizing efforts,” Shaw said. “I got up and questioned his credentials to have a position like that.”

Sources close to Ives believe Rauner’s general election loss to billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker is inevitable. They are seeking a statewide reset at the party level, which includes a plan to purge Rauner’s allies from the controls over the upcoming four-year term and realign the party closer to the nationalist themes from President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

On Monday, The Democratic Governor’s Association presented Ives’ endorsement of Shaw’s campaign as a sign that “the Illinois GOP Party Chairman election has turned into an ugly affair and threatens to enflame the party’s open wounds.” The DGA headline read, “Rauner’s Ives Problem Re-Emerges as She Formally Backs Anti-Rauner Party Chairman.”

Shaw shrugged off the party infighting, saying it helps to “let the steam off,” and welcomed the DGA’s narrative, comparing it to the deep tensions that divided Republicans in the 2016 presidential election.

“My recollection as I recall — it wasn’t that long ago that the Democratic National Committee and Hillary [Clinton] campaign told us Donald Trump couldn’t ever be elected,” he responded. “Don’t forget about all the ‘Never Trumpers.’ There was the Governor of Ohio. Governor [John] Kasich boycotted the convention. All the pundits told us the ‘blue wave’ was coming. Republicans were going to get annihilated in 2016. Not only was Donald Trump elected, we actually didn’t lose the Senate and we didn’t lose the House.

National election analysts, pollsters, the DGA, and the Pritzker campaign have all dubbed Rauner the most vulnerable incumbent governor in the nation.

“As long as they want to paint a rosy picture, I’d ask them to keep thinking that way because they’re in for a surprise in November,” Shaw predicted. “Bruce Rauner is a fighter. I predict Bruce Rauner gets re-elected governor and I’m going to be there standing by his side as his chairman. He’s my governor and he’s going to be my governor another four years.”