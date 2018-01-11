Harold outlines plan to combat corruption

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Republican Erika Harold outlined her plan to investigate and fight against corruption in government during an interview with Capitol Connection on Sunday.

“The attorney general has some statutory authority to address public corruption, and so [it’s my plan to] use that in a very robust and proactive way,” Harold said.

She acknowledged the powers of the office to issue subpoenas or convene a grand jury are limited by the General Assembly, but said she could also partner with state’s attorneys across Illinois to carry out her mission.

“You are limited in terms of just being able to do a roving investigation and I think that’s important for people to know,” Harold explained. “You don’t want any office to be using it as a way to settle political scores.”

Harold said she would seek to use the powers of the Attorney General’s office to consolidate local government agencies, battle opioid abuse and deceptive marketing.

She says she would have opposed the first iteration of President Trump’s proposed travel ban, but indicated she would likely not have fought against a controversial FCC deal allowing a massive Sinclair-Tribune media merger.