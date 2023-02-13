SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — School districts across the state are still dealing with the teacher shortage. Nearly 80 percent of districts reported they had open positions that they still could not fill, according to a survey conducted by regional superintendents.

The numbers show that it’s hard enough to get teachers to work in the classrooms, but a different survey from Horace Mann Educators Corporation found that it’s a whole other issue entirely for those teachers to continue working in the classroom.

According to Horace Mann, 30 percent of teachers they surveyed are planning to leave the field within the next three years, and another 30 percent are considering leaving in the same time frame.

“Our overarching theme really was understaffing heavier workloads and financial stress,” Kelly Ruwe, National Business Solutions Executive at Horace Mann said. “When we do these surveys, we want to understand kind of what’s going on in public education right now. And that was the resounding theme from this last survey.”