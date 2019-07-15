Dirksen-Londrigan would vote to enshrine Roe v. Wade in federal law

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman Rodney Davis next November, says she would vote to codify the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade into federal law, echoing a common campaign theme from several Democrats running for president.

“The law of the land has to be that women have control over their very own personal bodies. That’s a yes,” Dirksen-Londrigan said on Capitol Connection when asked if she would vote to pass the Roe v. Wade standard into law.

The issue of abortion and reproductive rights reemerged as a national political battle when six largely Republican-led states moved to pass ‘heartbeat bills’ and ban most or all abortion procedures. The conservative movement was met with swift action from other left-leaning states, like Illinois, whose legislatures enacted far more progressive measures in order to ensure a woman “has a fundamental right to an abortion.”

A statement from the National Republican Congressional Committee described her as a “radical socialist” because of her support for “late-term abortion,” among other things. Dirksen-Londrigan responded and said she is “absolutely not” a socialist.

“I think the fact that people are politicizing this issue is ridiculous and offensive,” Dirksen-Londrigan said. “A woman’s autonomy over her own body is what we are talking about. I will always stand with a woman’s decision for her very own personal body and that there should not be a room full of politicians getting in between her and her doctor.”

While she pushed back against terms like “late term abortion” and “partial birth abortion,” Dirksen-Londrigan did not specifically say if she would draw any lines or limitations on when a woman could seek an abortion procedure.

“A room full of politicians getting between a woman and trying to tell a doctor what kind of advice they should impart to a woman in a horrible situation — when you’re talking about these misleading terms, whether it’s late term or partial — this is a child who is wanted, who has been planned for, and it’s mother has received devastating news, and the doctor is sharing with her information she never wanted to hear,” she said. “Politicians have no business telling a doctor what he can or can’t do to save this woman’s life.”

The campaign for Congressman Davis has not yet responded to a request for comment.