Capitol Connection: Sunday, December 29, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell has this week’s edition of “Capitol Connection.”

Maxwell sat down one-on-one with Governor J.B. Pritzker at the close of his first year in office.

Maxwell also spoke with State Senator Andy Manar. There’s a race for Senate President, and one of the most influential downstate senators explains his vocal support for Majority Leader Kim Lightford. Manar, who chairs a Senate Appropriations Committee, also explains how he’d spend the $3.4B in new money if the state approves a progressive income tax.