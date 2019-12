SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- The guitar picks that rock star Rick Nielsen distributed to lawmakers on the floor of the House and Senate this year directed them to visit a website that is linked to a lobbying firm.

Nielsen, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician from the band Cheap Trick, visited the statehouse in May to support the push for a Rockford casino. Nielsen's wife is listed as an investor in the Hard Rock casino proposal that the city of Rockford approved.