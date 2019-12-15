Capitol Connection: Sunday, December 15, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell has this week’s edition of “Capitol Connection.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell to discuss the impeachment process, the pending trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and her recent trip to Mexico to visit with deported veterans.

Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan joins Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell to discuss his campaign to run for Congress in the 15th Congressional District.

Capitol Connection airs on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. right after Face the Nation.