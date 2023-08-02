SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state and the labor union AFSCME came to terms on a new contract, and it comes with a good pay raise for state workers.

State workers will get an 18 percent raise over the next four years, with a four percent raise this year. The deal also included some new rules around hiring that are meant to streamline the process, and the governor’s office says there are also some streamlined disciplinary processes.

The full details of the contract have not yet been released.

Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois and Brenden Moore with Lee Enterprises join Capitol Connection to discuss the political victory for Governor Pritzker, and the unanswered questions around the contract.