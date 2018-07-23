Reporters Roundtable: Gov Rauner walks Trump ‘tightrope’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Does Governor Rauner support President Donald Trump? He can’t seem to say for sure.

While the governor did recently appear with Vice President Mike Pence and called him one of the “greatest leaders in American history,” many of Rauner’s moves in office have angered or frustrated Illinois conservatives. New state policies to expand taxpayer funded abortions, implement new protections for immigrants or to pass tougher gun laws have often put the Republican governor at odds with the positions and statements of President Trump’s administration.

Jim Leach (WMAY) and Greg Bishop (Illinois News Network) joined the Capitol Connection Reporters Roundtable to explain why the governor is walking a “Trump tightrope” in an election year, and why his Democratic rival JB Pritzker is trying to knock him off of it.