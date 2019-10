SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Money managers who invest retirement savings for 649 local police and fire pension funds in cities and towns across the state are mounting a fundraising effort to try and defeat Governor J.B. Pritzker's proposal to consolidate their smaller funds into two combined funds.

According to an email leaked to WCIA, a former board member at the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) is working to raise nearly half a million dollars to hire lobbyists to kill the pension proposal during the fall veto session at the statehouse.