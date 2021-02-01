Woman brutally assaulted in her car

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I’m sick of you. Playing games with my baby visit,” Charmaine Hatley said.

“I’m not playing games with her Charmaine,” Brandi said.

Shocking dash cam video. A woman was brutally assaulted in her car last week. Another woman is now behind bars.

The woman drives for the Department of Child and Family Services. It was her last pick up where things went wrong.

The driver was bringing the mother to a visitation. Instead, she was beaten and left bleeding.

What started as a routine pick up for Brandi turned south. Brandi went to Danville to pick up Charmaine Hatley.

In dash cam video, you hear Hatley accusing Brandi of taking a wrong turn. Brandi then says she doesn’t know Danville, when the situation escalates.

“You just never know. When you’re giving rides like that you really have to be cautious,” Commander Terry McCord with Danville Police Department said.

Hatley grabbed Brandi by the hair and started punching her in the face. In the video, Brandi asks Hatley to stop. After about two minutes, Hatley gets out of the car leaving Brandi beaten and bleeding.

“She then drove herself to a friends house out of town. Where then she was transported by ambulance to the hospital from that location,” Commander McCord said.

Brandi filed a police report with the Danville Police Department. Quickly after, Hatley was arrested and charged. She is still in custody.

Patrol Commander with Danville Police Department, Terry McCord, recommends if you are a driver for any organization, to be prepared for all situations.

“You always want to have your phone accessible. Maybe even look at getting an app, where’s there’s a one button push to call 9-1-1,” Commander McCord said.

Commander McCord also recommends pepper spray or dash board cameras. Fortunately for Brandi, she has video of the assault.

“For her to have that. Live, or recorded live like it happened, and then be able to give that to the police and investigators who in turn, you know, can show that to the state’s attorney’s office. That’s going to be huge in helping her with her case,” Commander McCord said.

Brandi does have an attorney. She is waiting for the case to go to court to speak any further on this matter. WCIA reached out to DCFS to see their policy on something like this happening, and was not able to get ahold of anyone.