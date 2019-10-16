1  of  2
Breaking News
Two people arrested for bank robbery Threat on campus deemed not credible by police

WCIA 3 News at 6

Broadcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER