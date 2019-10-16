Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
District to pay embattled CFO more than $150,000 to resign
Top Stories
Some concerned over surprise late property tax notice
Board considers county building upgrade
County residents seek assessment clarification
Recommendations to address sexual harassment and misconduct
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Effingham’s Spencer serves Hearts and country
Top Stories
Illini run game continues to struggle
Top Stories
Oakwood’s Clouse wins FFF Play of the Week by TWO votes
Lovie says comeback shows what Illini can be
FFF Week 7 Play of the Week Nominees (10/14/19)
Illini announce game in Ireland to open 2021 season
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Jersey Boys Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Two people arrested for bank robbery
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Threat on campus deemed not credible by police
2
of
/
2
WCIA 3 News at 6
Broadcasts
Posted:
Oct 15, 2019 / 07:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2019 / 07:41 PM CDT
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER