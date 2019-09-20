Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Rival teams and fans count down to end of season
Top Stories
Police give tips to prevent ‘stranger danger’
Beach needs donations for renovation
Spot dedicated to fallen officer
Marijuana could pose risk to pregnant women
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Parkland volleyball rolls John Wood
Top Stories
Gauna wins Athlete of the Week
Top Stories
Corbin has Huskers’ eye heading into B1G opener
Josh Whitman’s Illini Game Day Run Club
Illini soccer confident heading into B1G play
Imatorbhebhe taking advantage of opportunity, leading Illini receivers
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Face to Face: Investigators talk interrogating Brendt Christensen, finding his car
WCIA 3 News at 6
Broadcasts
Posted:
Sep 19, 2019 / 09:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2019 / 09:19 PM CDT
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER