Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Farm Progress Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
People frustrated after pool closure
Top Stories
UI refutes rumor after student collides with bus on campus
Background checks for teachers
Family says youth football coach abused their son
Fire department honors chief after sudden death
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Peters: “There’s definitely a lot to prove”
Top Stories
EIU falls to Chattanooga in Cushing’s debut
Top Stories
Culture setting season for Centennial
Illini volleyball set to open season with home-and-home against Vols
Bowie wins Athlete of the Week
Illini football looks to replicate big play threat this season
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian on WCIA.com
1
of
/
2
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Watch Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2019
2
of
/
2
WCIA 3 News at 6
Broadcasts
Posted:
Aug 29, 2019 / 11:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 29, 2019 / 11:02 PM CDT
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER