Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News
National News
Your Local Election HQ
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
No one hurt in house fire
Top Stories
Barricades remain around downtown building
Top Stories
Three hurt in plane crash
Popular bar to be rebuilt
Child okay after being hit by car
Several shootings over 24 hour span
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Jermaine Hamlin delays college choice, choosing prep school instead
Top Stories
Danville Dans climbing national rankings
Top Stories
NCAA moves 3-point line for Men’s Basketball
Underwood weighs in on new recruiting calendar
Trojans Golf one of the best teams in Charleston
The Champaign Connection: Allison, Hinton teaming up with Illini
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Keep Local WCIA and WCIX
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
A Night of Divas Sweepstakes
Contest – Out of the Rain
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Online Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News at 6
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jul 5, 2019 / 06:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2019 / 06:57 PM CDT
Friday, July 5, 2019
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER