WCIA 3 News at 5

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
City planning for Christmas parade
Top Stories
Group to replace trees destroyed by tornado
City considering increasing gaming terminals
Demolition planned for vacant homes
More budget work ahead for county board
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Injuries behind them Burwell, Clodfelder leading VGH to playoffs
Top Stories
Rantoul’s Buford wins FFF Play of the Week
Top Stories
Trevon Sidney undergoes season-ending surgery
IHSA Playoff Picture Week 9 (10/21/19)
Smith, Hansen, Harding pick up honors as Illini turn their attention to Purdue
FFF Week 8 Play of the Week Nominees (10/21/19)
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Jersey Boys Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Warrant issued for man involved in home invasion
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Man with ties to Boy Scouts arrested on child porn charges
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Teacher contract negotiations go late into night
3
of
/
3
WCIA 3 News at 5
Broadcasts
Posted:
Oct 22, 2019 / 05:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2019 / 05:54 PM CDT
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER