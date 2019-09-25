WCIA 3 News at 5

1  of  2
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Federal agents raided the Springfield and Cicero offices of longtime Democratic state Senator Martin Sandoval as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

