WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m. — 11/22

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Champaign County Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37
From the Farm: Secretary of Agriculture
Video
AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’
Christmas parade still goes on despite COVID-19
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Showers Ending Today, More Rain In The Forecast
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Sunshine Tomorrow, Rain Tomorrow Night
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Sunday No Huddle (11/22/20)
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic recruiting no easy task for Illini Baseball
Video
Baylor head coach tests positive for COVID-19, play Illinois in 10 days
Video
Defense, Special Teams drive Illini over Huskers
Video
Tip-Off Show 2020 Preview: Trent Meacham 1-on-1
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Redesign a purse at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall
Video
Top Stories
Main Place Real Estate shares Four Reasons Why Selling a House in the Winter May Be the Best Decision Ever
Video
Top Stories
“Fatman” and “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” now streaming
Video
Santa’s Stash Raffle with Champaign County Chamber of Commerce
Video
Custom Flooring & Interiors Holiday Open House
Video
What you need to know about individual open enrollment
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m. — 11/22
Broadcasts
Posted:
Nov 23, 2020 / 07:39 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2020 / 07:39 AM CST