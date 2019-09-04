Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Farm Progress Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Illinois passes service animal guidelines
Top Stories
Pubic hearing on recreational marijuana sale
Casino operators narrowed down to two
Cardinals license plate available for fans
City approves tax on recreational marijuana
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (9-3-19)
Top Stories
Betiku shines in Illini debut
Top Stories
Family roots run deep for Riders in Cola Wars
Illini volleyball thrives in five set matches
Tuscola’s Tabeling wins Play of the Week
Illini lose Epstein for the year with knee injury
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 11:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 11:04 PM CDT
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER