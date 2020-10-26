WCIA 3 News 9PM – 10/25/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Teen shot in arm during drug deal
Top Stories
One dead after three-car crash on I-74
WEATHER NOW: Cool All Week With Showers Today and by Midweek
Pumpkin House lit for another year
Video
Campustown Target opens
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Cool All Week With Showers Today and by Midweek
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cool Rain Showers Monday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Sunday No Huddle (10/25/20)
Video
Top Stories
Offense struggles against Badgers, Williams gets time in the QB rotation
Video
HS Scoreboard (10/24/20)
Video
Atwood-Hammond celebrates 40-year anniversary of State Title
Video
“We’re a better football team than that,” Illini after loss to Wisconsin
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Our Town Danville: Albin Accounting
Video
Top Stories
Our Town Danville: Illinois Small Business Development at Danville Area Community College
Video
Top Stories
Our Town Danville: Celebrating 122 years at VA Illiana Health Care System
Video
From paint and brushes to cheese and wine, Art Mart has it all
Video
Halloween costume ideas with Two Men and a Truck
Video
Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam review “The Witches” and “On the Rocks”
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 9PM – 10/25/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 07:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 07:55 AM CDT