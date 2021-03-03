WCIA 3 News 6P – 3/3/21

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Piatt County Tops State in Soybean Production
Video
The community prepares for Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Monicals rallies around family who lost everything in house fire
Video
Mobile clinic brings treatment to those suffering from substance abuse
Video
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Still Staying Sunny
Video
WEATHER NOW: Sunny and a Little Cooler Thursday
Shortage of shovels and other snow items
Video
Officials urge people to stay off icy ponds and lakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
High school football practice kicks off for unprecedented spring season
Video
Top Stories
3-in-1 Podcast: Big Blue Beatdown
HISTORIC WIN: Illinois upsets No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor
Video
Ayo Dosunmu ruled out against Michigan, Illinois faces No. 2 Wolverines in biggest showdown of the season
Video
HS Scoreboard (03/01/21)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Effingham library hosts financial seminar for young women
Video
Top Stories
Annual swim event at Confidentially Yours
Video
Top Stories
Pork Producers unveil program to help fight hunger in Illinois
Video
Corn Crib Candles: Making sense of local scents
Video
Bobcat treated at University of Illinois Wildlife Clinic
Video
Tips on stocking your freezer and a recipe for omelet muffins with Anita Dukeman
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 6P – 3/3/21
Broadcasts
Posted:
Mar 3, 2021 / 06:56 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2021 / 06:56 PM CST