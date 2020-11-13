WCIA 3 News 6P – 11/12/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Champaign County Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
New COVID-19 restrictions for schools, holiday gatherings
Video
16-year-old killed in shooting
MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19
U. of I. employee resigns after posting anti-Muslim tweets
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cooler and Breezy Friday
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Cooler Veterans Day With Rain Expected This Weekend
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Missouri wins coin flip, will host Braggin’ Rights game
Video
Top Stories
Witherspoon feeling right at home in Illini secondary after joining team late last season
Video
Signing Day 2020
Video
Braggin’ Rights game set with unique way to determine who hosts
Video
Goode officially signs with Illinois
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign to kick off season
Video
Top Stories
The 20th Annual Parade of Lights, Virtual Shoebox Edition
Video
Top Stories
Family meal offerings at Hamilton Walker’s
Video
Champaign Park District kicks off holidays with Winter Nights at Porter Park
Video
“The Life Ahead” & “Freaky” now showing
Video
Former Illini turns first job experiences into children’s book
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 6P – 11/12/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 10:48 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 10:48 PM CST