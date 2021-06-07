WCIA 3 News 5P – 6/7/2021

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Police investigate shots fired at business
Clinton Police warn about texting scam
Champaign County Crime Stoppers searches for tips regarding robbery suspect
Video
Camp Kiwanis in full swing
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Hot & Humid with Daily Pop-Up Showers and Storms
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Hot & Humid with Daily Chances for Storms
Gallery
Update on Two Out-Of-Service NOAA Weather Radios in Central Illinois
Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio Tower Offline for Many Local Residents
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
Former Illini Jordyn Poulter, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley headed to Tokyo with Team USA
Video
Top Stories
Illini icon Dee Brown on NIL legislation
Video
“They were all in from day one,” Feagles and Tadiotto bid farewell to amateur careers
Video
Danville standout Tevin Smith signs with University of Denver
Video
HS Scoreboard (6-5-21)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Enjoy sensory friendly swimming at Sholem Aquatic Center
Video
Top Stories
Resistance training options at Champaign Fitness Center
Video
Top Stories
Reaching your financial goals with BlackVest Money
Video
Bring the WOW factor to your next event with Alpha-Lit Central Illinois
Video
Fresh-cut, locally grown flowers at Iron Meadows Flower Farm
Video
Ask Angi: Spring showers wreaking havoc on your home?
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 6/7/2021
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jun 7, 2021 / 07:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 7, 2021 / 07:41 PM CDT