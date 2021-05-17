WCIA 3 News 5P – 5/17/21

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Macon County Clerk’s Office now accepting fireworks permit applications
Damon Weaver, kid reporter who interviewed Obama, dies at 23
Bright Spot: May 17
Video
Christian Co. Sheriff: Man killed in weekend crash
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Rain in Store For Tuesday
Video
WEATHER NOW: Rain and Storms On The Way; Summer Heat Coming
Gallery
Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio Tower Offline for Many Local Residents
Mother’s Day Weekend Rainfall Reports
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
Time Well Spent: Daleny Chumbley spends countless hours contacting college coaches, commits to Illinois
Video
Top Stories
Danville Dans seeking host families
Parkland softball relishing opportunity back at Nationals
Video
Illinois Men’s Golf ready for Stillwater Regional
Video
Illinois takes five Big Ten Championships
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
“I said yes!” Bridal Expo with Lindsey Lane Bridal
Video
Top Stories
Sweat + Strength virtual fitness program with Blended Balance Fitness
Video
Top Stories
Staying positive in the face of adversity with Eugenia Zukerman
Video
Husband and wife team bringing holistic and conventional growing practices to Meyer Produce
Video
MUSIC: Ides of March and Mark Farner to play Decatur show Memorial weekend
Gallery
Decatur Public Library hosting their own version of a ‘poker run’
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Remarkable Women
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Red Hot Winter
Farm Showcase
Operation Honor Guard
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 5/17/21
Broadcasts
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 06:52 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 06:52 PM CDT