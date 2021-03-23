WCIA 3 News 5P – 3/23/2021

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Ubuntu Mentorship will host panel on student leadership
Video
U of I Students get $900 to join upcoming National Moderna Vaccine Study
Video
Law enforcement agencies prepare for active shooter situations
Video
Golden Apple seeks to lessen teacher of color shortage in Illinois
Video
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Windy With A Stray Shower Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Winds Pick Up for Tuesday With Storms
Gallery
Afternoon of Terror: Looking Back at the Sadorus/Ogden F4 Tornado of 1976
Video
Ten Minutes of Terror: Looking Back On The Springfield Tornadoes 15 Years Ago
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
Illini hit the field for spring ball with new head coach Bret Bielema
Video
Top Stories
Jets sign former Illini Del’Shawn Phillips
Despite tough ending for Illinois Basketball, team still celebrates accomplished season
Video
WEB EXTRA: Inside look at first Spring football practice
Video
HS Scoreboard (03/22/21)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Personal Chef, DeAngelo Newson, prepares home-made ricotta cheese
Video
Top Stories
Carrige Crossing not letting COVID-19 affect their community
Video
Top Stories
Cathrine’s Gallery now offering redesign and staging services
Video
Importance of Athletic Trainers with Gibson Area Hospital
Video
Celebrating National Puppy Day with stars of Lucky Dog, Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese
Video
Crisis Nursery to host a Community-Wide Baby Shower
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 3/23/2021
Broadcasts
Posted:
Mar 23, 2021 / 07:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2021 / 07:04 PM CDT