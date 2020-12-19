WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/18/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Bright Spot: December 18
Video
Top Stories
Fight over Macon County Sheriff’s race continues
Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
Video
Law enforcement & first responders raise nearly $15,000 in Gurneys, Guns & Hoses
Video
Moderna vaccine becomes second authorized for emergency use in US
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Warm Most of Next Week
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Mild Temperatures Ahead
First Central Illinois Snowfall of the 2020-2021 Season
Gallery
Witness the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21st
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Jimmy Lindsey calling the defense on Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Something to prove for Illinois Basketball’s Andre Curbelo
Game against No. 19 Michigan postponed
Video
Whitman prioritizing recruiting with next football coach
Video
Hayes, McCourt win All-Big Ten awards
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Holiday hazards to avoid this season to keep your pets safe
Video
Top Stories
Champaign Park District releases Winter/Spring activity guide
Top Stories
Homemade calendars and planners with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall
Video
Tiny Tot Sports & Tiny Troops Soccer
Gallery
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Soul” now playing plus *bonus* interview with “Soul” animator with Illinois ties
Video
Taste of the Town at Legacy Pizzeria
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Gift of Life 2020
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/18/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Dec 18, 2020 / 07:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2020 / 07:22 PM CST