WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/11/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Board members resign; one calls for unity
Video
Top Stories
Charges dropped against man; still loses job
Video
MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19
‘Finding Yingying’ released in virtual theaters
Mobile clinic makes a stop in Danville
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Weekend System Brings Rain and Cooler Air
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Rain Saturday, Cooler Sunday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Witness the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21st
Meet The WCIA 3 Weather Team
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
EIU’S Mack Smith nearing NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3
Video
Top Stories
Nebraska beats Illinois in Big Ten opener
Video
Fatherhood, family and football: Illini’s Lowe chasing NFL dreams while taking guardianship of his younger brother
Video
Evansville beats Eastern Illinois to end its 22-game losing streak
Video
Sinclair named Chicago Bulls PA announcer
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
“Shop and Stroll” as you shop local this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam review “Safety” and “Wild Mountain Thyme”
Video
Top Stories
Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois for your holiday treats
Video
Old Capitol Holiday Walks in Springfield
Video
Holiday fun planned in Effingham
Video
Adventure Awaits Toys & Games
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Day of Giving 2020
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/11/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:15 PM CST