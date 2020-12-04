WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/03/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Volunteers needed to help feed homeless
Top Stories
Bright Spot: December 3
Video
Churches offering free COVID-19 testing
Quicker turnaround for testing
Residents react after Campustown high-rise fire
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: More Clouds Thursday, But Mainly Sunny This Week
Top Stories
Meet The WCIA 3 Weather Team
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Nice December Friday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Curbelo, Bezhanishvili bright spots for Illini in loss to Baylor
Video
Top Stories
EIU wins home opener, nets first win of season over Chicago St.
Video
Baylor takes down Illinois in Top 5 showdown at Jimmy V Classic
Video
Marchese bros. set to face off against one another
Video
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bad News Bears
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Unique, local holiday gift ideas from Visit Champaign County
Video
Top Stories
Chuck and Pam review “Mank” and “Sound of Metal”
Video
Top Stories
Holiday decorating tips with Two Men and a Truck
Video
House of Flowers in Rantoul
Video
DSC introduces new Tree of Hope campaign, spokesfamily
Video
Keeping the Environment Safe and Clean with R.D. McMillen
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Day of Giving 2020
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/03/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 07:17 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 07:17 PM CST