WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/02/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19
Top Stories
VCHD: 74 new COVID-19 cases
Bright Spot: December 2
Video
Nexstar stations removed from DISH Network
State troopers give safety reminders following string of rollover crashes
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: More Clouds Thursday, But Mainly Sunny This Week
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Mild December Days Ahead
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illini fall to Valparaiso
Top Stories
Dosunmu leads Illinois into Top 5 showdown against Baylor
Video
IHSA Board doesn’t expect sports to restart until 2021
Underwood’s Illini embracing ranking, opportunity to play on college basketball’s national stage
Video
Dosunmu, Cockburn added to Wooden Award Watch List
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Keeping the Environment Safe and Clean with R.D. McMillen
Video
Top Stories
Cunningham Children’s Home Luminaries of Hope
Video
Top Stories
Create Your Own Paint Party at Home
Video
Miller Park Zoo Holiday Fun
Video
U of I Researchers Develop Seri Mask
Video
Woods Basement Systems
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Day of Giving 2020
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 12/02/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Dec 2, 2020 / 07:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2020 / 07:14 PM CST