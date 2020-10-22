WCIA 3 News 5P – 10/21/20

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Man wants to clear his name after being question by police for deadly hit and run
Top Stories
ICC documents show power shut off for thousands during pandemic
Video
Teenager recovering after car crash
First responders called out to deadly car crash
Crews respond to evening house fire
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Warm Thursday, Stormy Friday
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: A Warmer Thursday Ahead
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illini football adjusts travel plans this season due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Game Week
Video
Williams enters senior season with Illini looking to pick up where he left off
Video
All Illinois O-Line leading team into season opener
Video
Springfield’s Rashad Rochelle commits to Rutgers
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Young singer songwriter making waves (and music) in Nashville
Video
Top Stories
UI study focuses on keys to successful romantic relationships
Top Stories
Our Town Danville: Midwest America Federal Credit Union
Video
“Sweet Greeks: First Generation Immigrant Confectioners in the Heartland” recently published
Video
Cruises to return soon; availability dwindling quickly
Video
A Fall-inspired pasta from Dish Passionate Cuisine
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 10/21/20
Broadcasts
Posted:
Oct 21, 2020 / 08:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2020 / 08:31 PM CDT