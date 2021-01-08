WCIA 3 News 5P – 1/8/21

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Danville School District stays fully remote for another two weeks
Video
Top Stories
Bright Spot: January 8
Video
Indianapolis Zoo welcomes 2 Gentoo penguin chicks
Video
Sheriff’s office investigates gun-related death
City holds special council meeting to discuss COVID-19 relief; opening bars/restaurants options
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Batches of Flurries Remain into the Weekend
Gallery
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Flurries Into the Weekend, Sunshine Arrives Soon
Video
Snowfall Reports from Central Illinois
SKY 3 DRONE: View of the snow cover in Monticello
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Underwood on second half performance at Northwestern: “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything quite like that game”
Video
Top Stories
New Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters: “We can do something here, that hasn’t been done here in a long time”
Video
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Second Half Surge
Video
Second half surge powers Illinois to turnaround win at Northwestern
Video
Oakwood’s Young scores 14 in Murray State’s win over Eastern Illinois
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Top 5 activities to do in central Illinois this January
Video
Top Stories
Chuck reviews new movies: “Pieces of a Woman” and “Herself”
Video
Top Stories
Meet The Burgersmith, C-U’s newest food truck
Video
Navigating COVID in long term care facilities with Carriage Crossing
Video
Diabetes clinical trial looking for dog and cat participants
Video
Kung Pao Chickpeas with Anita Dukeman
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Gift of Life 2020
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News 5P – 1/8/21
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jan 8, 2021 / 07:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2021 / 07:41 PM CST