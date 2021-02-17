Use of force resolution passed

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

A resolution could bring changes to the Urbana Police Department’s use of force policy. Tonight, Urbana City Council voted to pass the resolution.

It has five sections. They include Urbana Police training in de-escalation techniques, having an Urbana civilian on a use of force review board. The council did not make a decision how the civilian would be chosen.

The police department will give annual reports to the city council and reviewing the use of force policy with the public. Police would also have to speak with city council before they can make any changes to the policy.

“City council stands behind the principles of de-escalation in being a priority,” Councilwoman Maryalice Wu said.

This comes after a woman was hit by an Urbana police officer while she was being arrested this past summer.

Moving forward, some details of the resolution will need to be worked out.