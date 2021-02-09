UIPD receives top accreditation marks

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

The U of I Police Department is getting a top honor for its work protecting you. It recently received the highest accreditation a police department can get in Illinois.

The accreditation means that the department has reached top industry standards. The Tier Two accreditation comes from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

A committee reviews 180 pieces of criteria. This includes four areas: administration, training, operations, and personnel. Professional assessors are brought in to monitor them. U of I police chief Alice Cary says the process takes months.

“We strive to be a model for other law enforcement agencies in the state of Illinois and I think we’ve done a lot in that regard,” Chief Cary said.

The department was awarded a plaque for their accomplishment. This is their third time receiving this since 2012. They were actually the first university police department in the state to do so.

