Two people get trapped while taking a chair

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) —

A woman says two people stole a chair from her front yard, but the suspects told police that it was all a misunderstanding

Decatur police were called by a landlord who said the furniture had damaged a handrail. When officers got there, they found two people trapped because a chair they were carrying wouldn’t fit in their hallway. They told police they thought it was garbage because it was sitting outside.

The owner says the chair was for someone on Facebook marketplace, but they never came to pick it up. She says she can’t believe they thought it would even fit in the hallway.

“I am not sure she will get jail time, but if it public embarrassment I wish for that,” Olga Apker said.

The two people weren’t arrested, but were given a notice to appear in court. The fire department was also called to help remove the chair and get the suspects out.