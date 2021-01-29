Three suspects potentially involved with over 10 break-ins in a week, but one man is not concerned

Moultrie County, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Lock vehicles. Keep valuables out of sight or out of your vehicles if possible. If you see anything suspicious call 9-1-1,” Moultrie County Sheriff Chris Sims said.

That’s the advice from one sheriff after an increase in break-ins in a part of Central Illinois. More than 10 took place in Moultrie County in the past week. We previously reported on some, but they’ve included stolen vehicles.

Sheriff Chris Sims says they have three suspects, but they have not been identified yet. Sims says they were able to confiscate a car potentially driven by the three suspects.

He believes they’re behind a string of break-ins happening in several counties. Some towns hit in Moultrie County include Dalton City, Bethany, and Lovington.

One person in Lovington told WCIA he is not concerned by the break-ins.

“We got a little pup in there, if there’s a noise he’s going to let us know it because he hears everything, but there’s no use being afraid of what you can’t control,” Wilbur Cooper said.

Sheriff Sims is urging people with surveillance systems to send in video if they’ve experienced a break-in. He says if you suspect someone tried to break in to your car call 9-1-1, even if nothing was stolen.

There are simple things you can do to keep yourself protected. The sheriff wants people to lock their cars — even if they’re in the garage. Also never leave valuables in your car.