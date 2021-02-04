Tavern gives away gift cards for free meals

Philo, Ill. (WCIA) —

While some restaurants and bars have been trying to make ends meet during the pandemic, one Central Illinois tavern is able to help others. Philo Tavern is giving out gift cards to those who may need an extra meal.

Philo Tavern is accepting nominations for people who may need a pick me up. If you know someone impacted by the pandemic, you can nominate them by calling in or writing a nomination up at the restaurant.

This is the second time the tavern has done this. Someone donated 500 dollars for it, so they are giving away twenty gift cards, worth twenty five dollars each.

“The community has really stepped up and really helped keep us open. For us to be able to kind of give back and help those in need that, it’s not us anymore. Now we’re the ones going out and really trying to help those people,” Sterling Bollman said.

When the community caught wind of the generous act, more people started donating to help supply gift cards. Earlier in the pandemic, they gave away gift cards to frontline and health care workers.