Study abroad suspended at U of I for the fall semester

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Until this all blows over, I’m just going to wait until then. Hopefully I can still do it,” Rodrigo Rios, student at University of Illinois, said.

Students planning to study abroad this year through U of I will have to wait or do it on their own. Covid-19 has gotten in the way of international travel for students, but some are hopeful they’ll get to travel overseas with the university in the future.

The University of Illinois said suspending study abroad this fall was not a decision made lightly. Despite positive developments, they say the uncertainty remains too high for several reasons. Those include the vaccination process, travel requirements, and host nation precautions.

If a student chooses to study abroad, they must do it directly with a program and will have no university support. That means no international insurance, financial aid, access to university study abroad programs, and no staff approval statements. So some students have to wait.

“I’m a little upset because I was looking forward to study abroad trip to Latvia to study Russian,” Rios said.

He says he understands why they suspended study abroad for the fall and he plans to study Russian here until study abroad restarts, hopefully next winter or spring. The university wants to try its best to incorporate international classes, so they will have virtual global experiences, global classrooms, and virtual exchange courses.