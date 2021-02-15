Snow plow crews sent home because of snow storm

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

The winter storm is continuing to cause dangerous driving conditions. The roads are completely covered and the winds are continuing to push the snow on the roads.

We haven’t seen too many cars out right now, but these driving conditions are unsafe. Even snow plows in Vermilion County and Champaign County Highway Department are sending crews home.

They said its hard for their drivers to see and a danger to their safety. The departments said they will restart plowing in the morning.

They ask everyone to stay home unless there’s an emergency, but the winter weather is not stopping four college girls from getting dinner.

“When you’re kind of a broke college student, you need to get some pizza, you don’t got groceries in the house, and you get tired of that so you want some pizza,” College student, Arielle Martin, said.

The girls said one of their cars got stuck in the snow. IDOT and the City of Urbana are having crews working all night to try and clear the roads.