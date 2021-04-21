School district gets community input on sports complex designs

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Champaign schools wants to know what you think about the new sports complexes coming to downtown Champaign.

The district held an open house today for people to voice their opinions. The design is for a band, soccer and P.E. field. It will also include a small concession stand, and a softball field will be on another corner.

“A referendum was passed to keep Central central, so its obviously effecting a lot of the neighbors and so we wanted to make sure we were out to get some community feedback with the design before we get too far along,” Mark Roesslar, project manager, said.

The project will be presented to the board on Monday for approval. Community can give feedback through the link below until April 25.

https://tinyurl.com/CentralNorthFieldsFeedback