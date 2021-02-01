Reward still available years later for tips on missing woman

Paxton, Ill. (WCIA) —

Jamie Harper disappeared after leaving a party in Rantoul in March 2007. She’s never been found. Ford County Crime Stoppers is offering an almost-three thousand dollar reward.

A fund was set up at the Paxton Bank as reward money for any information on Jamie Harper. The bank recently closed this account after years of inactivity.

Ford County Crime Stoppers is now putting the money in its general fund. President Dennis Higgins says if anyone is eligible for the reward, they’ll pay out the $2,900 dollars.

He says they’re going to keep it there just in case they get a tip about harper. Despite the reward money available, tips to Crime Stoppers about Harper have been dormant for years.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with any new information to come forward.

Here are some details about Harper:

She’s about five feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. She has a tribal tattoo on her back. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and sandals, and was carrying a black handbag.