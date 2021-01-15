Project 47 Smokehouse Pub and Patio in Mahomet Closes due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA) —

Another Central Illinois restaurant is closing its doors.

Project 47 Smokehouse Pub and Patio in Mahomet announced it’s temporarily closing on Saturday, January 23rd.

The business will stay closed through winter and re-evaluate if Champaign County allows indoor dining.

Manager Adam Padjen says sales have declined over the last couple of months.

“The struggles are just not being able to have people in here. Not being able to staff, we don’t know how to staff, keeping the payroll down and everything, so it’s just been hard,” Padjen said.

Project 47 will be selling food up until that date or until they run out.

They hope to re-open as soon as possible.

Owner Justin Taylor had to close his other business, J.T. Walker’s, last month.