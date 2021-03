Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Some tenants at Steer Place in Urbana say they can’t afford to get rid of bed bugs and leaders in another city say that’s a problem that should be fixed.

WCIA talked with the Champaign Neighborhood Services Department. They strongly discourage landlords in Champaign making tenants pay for any spraying. Two women who live at Steer Place say they have to split the extermination fee with their landlord.