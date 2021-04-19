New school breaks ground

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

People in Champaign are excited for a new school come August of next year.

There was a groundbreaking today for International Prep Academy. The new building will be 76,000 square foot and include a place for kindergarten through 5th grade.

There will be four classrooms per grade level, plus a new gym, cafeteria and more. The old building will be for 6th through 8th grade.

“Its great that this whole project is going to serve upwards of 725 kids one day, so I think its a great space for our community and for our district,” Jonathan Kosovski, IPA principal, said.

The total budget for the project is 24.3 million dollars.