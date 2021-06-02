New accessible swings coming to Centennial Park

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

New swings will soon be available for everyone to enjoy. The Champaign Park District will soon be adding ADA accessible swings to Centennial Park.

The swings will be built to be more accessible. Construction is supposed to start this week and the swing set will be closed for a few days. This new addition comes after a new building by CUSR.

“Just allows a lot more people with different abilities to be able to enjoy the swings and have some fun,” Chelsea Norton, Champaign Parks District, said.

The remainder of the playground will be open during construction.