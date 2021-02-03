Man sentenced 55 years for murder gets time cut in half

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) —

A man had his 55-year sentence for first degree murder cut in half today. Delmont Thomas Jr. was sentenced back in 2014.

He was convicted of killing 41- year old Brian Carney. Thomas was 16- years old at the time of the crime in 2011.

The Macon County State’s Attorney says there’s a law that says if a juvenile is tried as an adult and is given close to a life sentence, they can be brought back for resentencing.

Thomas’ case fell under that rule. His sentence is now thirty years.

“This will probably become less rare as more of these cases that are similar to this particular defendant work their way through the court system, but it all depends on the number of cases out there that this would apply to. This is very specific set of circumstances,” State Attorney Scott Rueter said.

He says if Thomas is truly remorseful and rehabilitated, he’s okay with the reduced sentence, but he says they need to be careful because sometimes people will invent stories to show they are reforming.