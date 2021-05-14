Jobs offering big incentives

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

As the state opens up, employers are desperately looking for new hires, and some are offering big incentives. Manpower, an employment agency in Champaign, says some businesses are paying more. Manpower says the extra money with unemployment checks will stop at some point, so they say now is the time to get a job, before they’re hard to come by.

“Beating the line. Right now, a lot of employers are competing up against the unemployment benefits people are getting, we are definitely seeing that,” Evan Jenkins with Manpower said.

Parkland College in Champaign has an online job board. That’s not just for students, but it’s a way for employers to reach potential new hires.