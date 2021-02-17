Heroin overdose concerns

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“There’s been a gradual uptick in heroin and opioid overdoses,” OSF Doctor Kurt Bloomstrand said.

That doctor says it’s been happening since 20-16 and some first responders are seeing even more overdoses this week. Firefighters say a new strain of heroin may be in Urbana. They say they’ve been called to more overdoses this week.

The situation may sound familiar. Last night we told you about Champaign County deputies revived someone who overdosed earlier this month.

The Urbana Fire Department told WCIA they know when new heroin is being passed the city. They said when this happens they can have as many as 15 overdose calls in a day.

“We see heroin overdoses kind of in batches. So what we notice is that when there is a new batch of heroin in the community, there seems to be an increase call volume for overdoses,” Doctor Bloomstand said.

That’s what Urbana Firefighters have seen this week. Doctor Kurt Bloomstrand with OSF is the EMS medical director, so he knows how to treat people having an overdose.

He says doctors aren’t prescribing as many opioids anymore to avoid addiction, but that leads to some people buying off the streets.

“People who use heroin on a regular basis might use that same amount, but its laced with something more potent and then they’re going into an overdose situation where they might stop breathing,” Doctor Bloomstrand said.

All first responders carry a kit to help save someone who is overdosing.

“They’re going to administer that opioid reversing medication called Narcan in hopes of that patient regaining consciousness and breathing on their own again,” Doctor Bloomstrand said.

He says that is the most important step in saving someone, but before that, someone has to call for help. He says if you have a loved one addicted to heroin or opioids, don’t be afraid to call 9-1-1.

“Sometimes the stigma is they might be afraid because of the fear for getting in trouble, for utilizing or finding someone who has overdosed on a street drug, but we really want to care for that patient,” Doctor Bloomstrand said.

First responders, hospitals and public health leaders in Illinois have a program called PROMPT. which stands for Partnership to Reduce Opiate Mortality and Promote Training.

“The goal is to try to decrease number one the amount of opioid overdoses, then respond to the overdoses,” Doctor Bloomstrand said.

They’re trying to teach people what to do in an overdose situation and get their kits in as many hands as possible.

“We’re trying to get training and Narcan out in the community because that’s really what’s going to help save a life,” Doctor Bloomstrand said.

If an ambulance responds to an overdose situation, they will leave a kit at the house. You can get Narcan over the counter.