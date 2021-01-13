Herd Immunity in Champaign County

Champaign Ill. (WCIA) —

“About 10 to 15 percent of the population have already had Covid in Champaign,” Deputy Administrator for Champaign Urbana Public Health Ditrict Awais Vaid said.



That number helps build immunity, but it needs to be much higher to reach herd immunity.

That’s why public health officials would rather people get vaccinated instead.

Herd immunity can happen two ways. A majority of people contract Covid-19, or a majority get the vaccine.



Currently we are in Phase One-B of vaccinations.

Health care personnel, long term care facility residents, and people 75 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Health officials at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District believe we are still a long way off before herd immunity can happen.



They say about 15 thousand of 200 thousand people in Champaign County have had covid-19.

“Its being said that somewhere between 70 to 90 percent would be herd immunity for Covid-19,” Vaid said.

That means over half of the county’s population still needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Although he did say those numbers can vary for different diseases.

The next phase will be people 65 years and older with underlying health issues.